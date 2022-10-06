Marijuana Charges Pardoned by President Biden

Marijuana Convictions Pardoned in the United States

This is not an April Fools or even October Fools joke. MSNBC and pretty much all new organizations are reporting that U.S. residents who are behind bars on federal marijuana charges will soon get relief. President Joe Biden has announced the pardons of all people who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden wrote in a series of social media posts. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.” Biden also said he’s directed officials to review the classification of marijuana, which is currently considered as dangerous as heroin and fentanyl.

Today, President Biden pardoned all prior federal and D.C. offenses of simple marijuana possession.@POTUS also called on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. pic.twitter.com/PGhVwuruKJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2022

It’s unclear how many people will be pardoned, or when the pardons are expected to begin.

Keep in mind, this is just for Federal convictions. Biden has also called for these simple charges to be dismissed on the state level as well.

What’s the logic behind classifying marijuana alongside heroin? The point is, there isn’t any logic behind it and it’s far past time we admitted this as a society and fix the classification and the laws. Times are changing, indeed.

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. Hear from @POTUS on the three steps he is taking to right these wrongs. pic.twitter.com/IqOxHxjgue — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2022

