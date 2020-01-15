Professor Spent Grant Money At Strip Clubs

A former Drexel University professor has been accused of using federal grant money to do a different kind of research. Prosecutors say Chika Nwankpa spent over $185,000 in grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation. $96,000 of the misappropriated funds were spent at strip clubs and sports bars. The other $89,000 was used for meals and iTunes purchases. All of this happened between 2010 and 2017. A Drexel University investigation uncovered the spending. Nwankpa agreed to repay over $53,000 of the money. He was arrested on Monday and is facing two counts that could put him in jail for up to 14 years.

