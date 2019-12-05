Psychologist Warns Too Much Christmas Music ‘Can Be Harmful to Your Health’

Some psychologists are warning that too much Christmas music can be harmful to your health. The holidays can trigger people’s emotions especially if this time of year reminds them of a loss. Hearing Christmas songs could have a negative effect and cause additional stress. As reported by PerthNow, “People working in the shops have to learn how to tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” says Clinical psychologist Linda Blair.

Listening To Christmas Music Could Be Bad For Your Mental Health, Says Psychologist https://t.co/SxuHm8kCAz — Amazing Soldiers16 (@AmazingSoldiers) November 29, 2019