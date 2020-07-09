Life

Quibi Doing Better Than You Think, According To Quibi

A recent report claiming that the new mobile streaming service Quibi was struggling to find subscribers is false – at least according to Quibi. Earlier this week, a report claimed that just 8% of users who signed up for a free trial of Quibi ended up subscribing to the service – a 92% dropoff. But Quibi says the report is “incorrect by an order of magnitude” and that their app has seen over 5.6 million downloads so far.

