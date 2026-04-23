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RADIO FROM HELL 40TH ANNIVERSARY SOIREE

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Poster advertising Radio From Hell 40th anniversary soirée at Caffè Molise on Saturday, June 6, 6–9 PM, with Kerry, Bill, Gina and guests on the event flyer.

Celebrate a momentous achievement in broadcasting history at the Radio From Hell 40th Anniversary Soiree at Caffe Molise in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday June 6th at 6:00PM.

Join us for an unforgettable evening honoring four decades of Utah radio history with the legendary voices of Radio From Hell. Guests will enjoy dinner, stories, laughs, and the chance to celebrate alongside the hosts in an intimate setting.

A one-night-only event, tickets are limited! Click below to get yours now.

 

 

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 6-6-26

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Caffè Molise Banquet Dining Room

Tickets: Limited availability / advance purchase required

Your Ticket Includes

  • Dinner with Kerry, Bill, & Gina
  • Custom-etched collectible souvenir wine glass
  • Exclusive anniversary celebration experience
  • Cash bar / libations available for purchase

For the full dinner and dessert menu and more details, click here.

 

 

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Zach Caton
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