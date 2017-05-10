Radio From Hell Bowling mixer at Fat Cats

Join Kerry, Bill, Gina and X96 for a unique night out on Saturday, May 20th at FAT CATS in Salt Lake City!

Come socialize and bowl a game with your favorite Lord (or Lady) of Morning Radio from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Friends of the Program can bowl for only $.99 per game and $.99 shoe rental!

FAT CATS has 36 lanes of bowling, state-of-the-art arcade, billiards, glow-golf, pizza and beer!

This all-ages Radio From Hell bowling mixer is FREE and open to the public. No RSVP required!

Forget about your troubles for few hours. Come roll with Kerry, Bill, and Gina Saturday, May 20th at FAT CATS!

FAT CATS

3739 South 900 East in Salt Lake City

6:00pm – 9:00pm