Read This Before You Buy a Holiday Gift Card

The Department of Homeland Security is warning holiday shoppers of a simple, yet effective, holiday scam involving gift cards. Thieves have been copying the numbers and codes from the backs of the gift cards while they’re still in stores, then waiting until they’re purchased and activated before using the information to make purchases. Because the cards are usually purchased as gifts, the theft isn’t discovered until the recipient tries to use it. To prevent gift card theft, DHS officials recommend checking to make sure the protective scratch-off area on the back of the card hasn’t been tampered with before buying it. They also suggest buying gift cards that are kept behind store counters, whenever possible.

Gift cards are now the number one payment method that con artists use, according to the FTC. Learn the red flags to watch for and what to do if you’ve already been scammed. https://t.co/oRH2cHtRq4 — Christopher Malmstrom-Ameriprise Financial Advisor (@ChrisMalmstrom) December 5, 2019