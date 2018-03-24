Text ‘RSL’ to 33986 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the match from X96!

Winners will be chosen at 4:00pm on Thursday, April 5th and contacted via text.

Rio Tinto Stadium – 9256 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070

These are the specific contest rules for “RSL vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 04/07/18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 03/24/18 – 04/05/18. Listeners may enter to win (2) Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC tickets by texting the keyword “RSL” to 33986 during the contest dates. Participants may only enter the contest once. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. At 4:00pm on April 5th, 2018 the contest will close and (5) total winners will be chosen randomly from participants and contacted via text. Winner must reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, and Email Address to claim their prize. Winner may claim their prize during normal business hours at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $75.00. Prize is provided by Real Salt Lake.