Rebelution Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Rebelution live August 23rd at Rio Tinto as part of the Strong VW summer concert series. Listen all week long starting Monday June 17th to win your tickets from X96! Reggae Rise up with all your favorites at Rio Tinto Stadium! Tickets are on sale now!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Rebelution live at Rio Tinto Stadium August 23rd. Between the dates of 6/13-6/17 2022 during regular broadcasting hours, M-F, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Rio Tinto. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.