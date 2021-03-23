Regal Cinemas To Re-Open In April

Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second-largest theater chain, will finally re-open its doors next month.

The chain, which includes 549 theaters and more than 7,200 screens, has been closed for nearly six months due to the pandemic.

Now, the company says that about 500 locations will re-open on April 2nd – just in time for the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong. Theaters will allow between 25-50 percent capacity.

Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas to Reopen With ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ in Deal With Warner Bros. https://t.co/PTri5yFC2A pic.twitter.com/q7Z8A3uxw1 — Variety_Film (@Variety_Film) March 23, 2021

The country’s largest theater chain, AMC, re-opened all of its locations last week.

Utah has one Regal theater in Taylorsville.

Can you remember the last movie you saw in a theater? Do you plan to go back, or have you grown to prefer watching movies at home?