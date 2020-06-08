Report: All NFL Players, Plus Commissioner, to Kneel During Anthem

Although a date has not yet been set for the return of pro football, one thing everyone’s certain of is when that happens, fans will see players taking a knee during the national anthem. However, the number of players expected to participate might surprise people. An unidentified source tells CBS Sports there’s been talk of all players taking part in the protest once the season gets underway. Word is even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might participate.
The news comes a week after Goodell admitted to being “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” about racial injustice. He also set the scene for his potential participation in upcoming pre-game protests. “I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much-needed change in this country,” Goodell said. And then there’s this guy…
