Report: ‘Dr. Evil’ Movie In Development

The next movie in the Austin Powers franchise might not be about Austin at all – instead, a Dr. Evil spinoff is reportedly in the works.

A report from We Got This Covered claims that star Mike Myers and director Jay Roach want the next Austin Powers movie to be told from the villain’s perspective.

Whether the movie is a Dr. Evil solo joint or would be considered the fourth Austin Powers movie isn’t clear.

Do we really need more Austin Powers? What other movie villains deserve their own sequel?