Apple’s iPhone 13 is reportedly ready to launch in the third week of September.

According to an Investors note obtained by MacRumors.com, “iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that

2021’s launch timing will be “normal”. From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.”

Analyst Daniel Ives had previously announced that the iPhone 13 models will include one terabyte of storage.

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, 1TB Storage Option for Pro Models https://t.co/Boy9MQrJBJ by @waxeditorial pic.twitter.com/pDsgLf8Ald — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) August 17, 2021

Apple’s iPhone 12 series was just announced last October.

Will you be getting the iPhone 13 when it is released? Are you always able to keep up with new phone model releases? What type of phone are you currently using?