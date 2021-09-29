‘Resident Evil 4’ gets VR Makeover

It’s been 16 years since Resident Evil 4 was first released, and developer Capcom is still coming up with ways to make money from it.

Capcom has teamed with Oculus Studios and Armature Studio to adapt the survival horror game mission for virtual reality, according to Oculus officials. “Standing or seated, players will enjoy plenty of comfort options,” reads an Oculus blog posted Tuesday. “Support for both teleportation and room-scale movement means you can explore the game’s world your way. You’ll still move by using the analog stick, but Armature has added a full upper-body rig on top of Leon’s character to combine his movement with the dual-handed interactivity achieved with Touch controllers.”

Resident Evil 4 VR is launching on October 21, exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 – supports full-motion movement & teleportation

– instantly switch items

– puzzles have been recreated for VRhttps://t.co/mPrxVfCU7H Hands-on videohttps://t.co/Inji67e7oz pic.twitter.com/h1M4mSCpHz — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 27, 2021

Resident Evil 4 will be available for Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st.

What game would you like to see adapted for virtual reality?