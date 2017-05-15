RFH live from RMR!

Join X96 and Radio From Hell on Friday, May 26th at Rocky Mountain Raceway!

You’re favorite Lords (and Lady) of Morning Radio will be broadcasting live from 6:00am to 10:00am in honor of the upcoming RMR May Madness Jet Trailer Races happening that same weekend at Rocky Mountain Raceway!

Check out the May Madness famous for the Trailer Races and Jet Cars. It’s a full night of racing on both the Drag Strip and the Oval. Gates open at Noon on May 27th and opening ceremonies start at 6:00pm. Purchase your tickets at rmrracing.com.

Friday, May 26th spend your morning with Kerry, Bill, Gina, and Richie T and get fired-up for the races at Rocky Mountain Raceway!

ROCKY MOUNTAIN RACEWAY

6175-7119 2100 South

West Valley City, UT

801-252-9557