RFH NSFW Podcast Mixer “Lights! Camera! BRUNCH!”

Squatters & X96 present “Lights! Camera! Brunch!”

a Radio From Hell special Film Festival event

Sunday, January 21st | 11:00am – 1:30pm

at Squatters Pub Brewery on 147 West Broadway

Walk the Red Carpet, then have your photo taken with Gina, Bill, and special guests, actor JAY WHITTAKER, and director TRENT HARRIS courtesy of Tapsnap.net.

Enjoy Brunch and a keepsake pint-glass for only $15.00. With cash bar offering $2 Bloody Mary’s, Nooner’s and Mimosa’s. We’re also very excited to announce the return of the RADIO FROM HELL ALE for this event only!

To celebrate filmmakers, throughout the event, we’ll give away tickets to several films playing at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival provided by the Sundance Institute, and tickets to STICK FIGURE on January 27th at Hanger House provided by Reggae Rise Up.

Space is limited so get your tickets before we sell out at Squatters.com