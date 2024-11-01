RFH Salt Lake City Whiskey Tour With Jimmy The Wine Guy

Join Kerry, Gina and Jimmy for this Whiskey & History walking and tasting experience November 16th! This is a limited capacity event, get your tickets now!
Learn about the rich history of distillation in Utah from the mid-1800’s to present day. This is a 2 ½ hour experience, beginning streetside chatting about the beginnings of Utah Whiskey lore, then invited into the Wine Academy of Utah’s tasting room to explore and taste local whiskies. After the tasting, we continue the walking portion of the tour and finish with a final dram of local whiskey and a special surprise at RUIN Bar on Main street downtown Salt Lake!
Powered by High West Distillery, Sugar House Distillery, and The Ruin SLC
Get your tickets now, click the link below!
Want to learn more about Whiskey, wine, or other libations? Check out Jimmy The Wine Guy at WINEACADEMYOFUTAH.COM! And check out our other amazing whiskey sponsors below!
High West Distillery
Founded in 2006 by David Perkins and his wife, Jane. David, a former biochemist, was inspired to open his own distillery after seeing the parallels between the fermentation and distilling process and his own work in biochemistry during a trip to a whiskey distillery in Kentucky. In 2004, David and his family relocated to Park City, Utah to begin their new venture, where they began distilling in 2007. They chose Park City because of David’s love of the Old West and Utah’s little-known whiskey history.
Sugar House Distillery
When James Fowler received federal approval to start Sugar House Distillery, his goal was to create a line of true grain-to-glass spirits. Choosing only the finest ingredients available in the industry—such as Grade A molasses for rum and locally-grown corn to make bourbon—the distillery team has made quality sourcing a priority from the start. In addition to hand-selected commercial yeasts for fermentation, senior distiller Eric Robinson has cultivated proprietary yeast strains at the distillery, further enhancing the aroma and depth of flavor evident in Sugar House Distillery products. Our experienced distilling team carefully monitors and balances the profile of each spirit every step of the way, taking only the vibrant heart of the spirit run, and bottling to proof in our distillery with the purest mountain water.