Richie T’s Top 5 R Rated Movies (That He’s Not Allowed To Watch.)

Let me start by saying you will hate this list. I stopped watching Rated R movies when I was 18 ALMOST 19. I have seen portions of Rated R movies since then (I am now in my 30s) With that being said. Here are my top 5 R-Rated Movies. Snoochy boochies.

1. Mallrats

Both dumped by their girlfriends, two best friends seek refuge in the local mall.

2. The Jerk

An idiotic man struggles to make it through life on his own in St. Louis.

3. Schindlers List

In German-occupied Poland during World War II, Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazi Germans.

4. Saving Private Ryan

Following the Normandy Landings, a group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action.

5. Enemy of the State

A lawyer becomes a target by a corrupt politician and his NSA goons when he accidentally receives key evidence to a serious politically motivated crime.