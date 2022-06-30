Rise Against – Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Rise Against, live at The Complex this July 26th! Listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long starting Monday July 11th to enter to win your tickets! Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com!
X96 has been playing Rise Against songs for quite some time now, and the band has come a long way since the mainstream success of their initial song releases such as “Swing Life Away”. Nearly twenty years since their debut release of their first album, Rise Against are back with a brand new ninth studio-album titled Nowhere Generation. See them perform both new and old hits when they perform live over at The Complex this upcoming July 26th! For information on where to buy tickets, click on the link above!