The Road Home Media-A-Thon 2021

Posted on

Brought to you by the Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers!

The holidays are for parties, family and friends, and remembering those who aren’t as fortunate this year.

Each night, thousands of people in Utah are experiencing homelessness. X96 and the Rocky Mountain Chevy dealers invite you to help provide basic necessities to people who could use a helping hand.

Drop off blankets, coats, boots, hats, and gloves at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers for The Road Home’s Emergency Shelters and Housing Programs.

Listen to X96 on December 21st and 22nd for Annual The Road Home Holiday Media-A-Thon, to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services, and housing programs.

Drop off donations at any Rocky Mountain Chevrolet Dealership, or donate here. Spread the love and help others find their way home.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHEVY DEALER LOCATIONS:

