The Road Home Media-A-Thon 2021

Brought to you by the Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers!
The holidays are for parties, family and friends, and remembering those who aren’t as fortunate this year.
Each night, thousands of people in Utah are experiencing homelessness. X96 and the Rocky Mountain Chevy dealers invite you to help provide basic necessities to people who could use a helping hand.
Drop off blankets, coats, boots, hats, and gloves at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers for The Road Home’s Emergency Shelters and Housing Programs.
Listen to X96 on December 21st and 22nd for Annual The Road Home Holiday Media-A-Thon, to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services, and housing programs.
Drop off donations at any Rocky Mountain Chevrolet Dealership, or donate here. Spread the love and help others find their way home.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHEVY DEALER LOCATIONS:
- Doug Smith Chevrolet in Spanish Fork | 1341 N. Main St.
- Jerry Seiner Chevrolet-Cadillac in Salt Lake City | 1530 S. 500 W.
- John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden | 3535 Wall Ave
- Ken Garff Chevrolet in American Fork | 548 E. 1000 S.
- Labrum Chevrolet in Heber City | 901 S. Main
- Larry H. Miller Chevrolet in Murray | 5500 S. State St.
- Larry H. Miller Chevrolet in Provo | 2125 N. University Parkway
- Mike Hale Chevrolet in Park City | 2190 Rassmussen Rd.
- Murdock Chevrolet in Woods Cross | 2375 S. 625 W.
- Riverton Chevrolet in South Jordan | 11100 South Jordan Gateway
- Salt Lake Valley GMC in West Valley | 4050 W. 3500 S.
- Tooele Chevrolet in Tooele | 1041 N. Main St.
- Young Chevrolet Company in Layton | 645 N. Main
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.