Rob Zombie Drops the Full Trailer for “3 From Hell”

When Zombie was out at USANA with Marilyn Manson last summer he teased that he had a sequel to The Devil’s Rejects in the works. He showed a bit of a clip being the showman that he is and as it turns out, it wasn’t just a hype bit for the show. A couple of weeks ago we got the teaser trailer, which is simply a commercial for a commercial (we are a weird people). The film once again casts Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie along with Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera, Clint Howard, and Danny Trejo (I hope he plays Machete – wouldn’t that get the comic-con kids all worked up?).

If you remember The Devil’s Rejects, it was pretty much 90 or so minutes of torture porn. This look to be about the same trip, but we will have to wait until September 16th to be more than the 98% sure that’s exactly what 3 From Hell is. Until then, you can catch Zombie who is still touring with Manson on their Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour if you find yourself on the east coast or eastern Canada.