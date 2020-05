Robert De Niro thinks he has his next role. Talking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, De Niro said he wants to portray New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a movie about the coronavirus crisis. De Niro said Cuomo is “doing what a president should do.” Otherwise, De Niro is passing the time at home by working out, reading scripts, and “trying to stay alive.”

