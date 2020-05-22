Robocalls Are Down During The Pandemic

Maybe this pandemic isn’t all bad – a new study says robocalls are way down during the lockdown. According to the robocall-blocking service YouMail, about 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in the month of April, down from 4.8 billion in February – a drop of nearly 70 million calls per day. The reason? YouMail says many call centers were shut down when stay-at-home orders went in place – especially in India, which declared a lockdown in late March. However, robocalls haven’t vanished completely – and new ones are pushing pandemic-related scams or products.

