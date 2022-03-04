Russian Cats Banned from International Competition

Shutterstock

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, a number of sports have banned the country’s teams and athletes from competing, and at least one Russian singer has been canned by the Metropolitan Opera. Now the fallout from the war has trickled down to Russian cats.

The International Cat Federation on Thursday banned the country’s felines from taking part in international competitions, calling Russia’s attack on its neighboring country “an unprecedented act of aggression.” Effective immediately, cats from Russia can no longer be registered in the organization’s pedigree book or entered in any show or contest sponsored by the federation, officials say.

Federation officials say they decided to ban Russian cats because they “cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing.”

Are the wrong people — or animals — being punished for Vladimir Putin’s actions?