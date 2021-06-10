Ryan Reynolds Has the Perfect Drink for Dads

Actor Ryan Reynolds has gone viral in a clip promoting his Aviation Gin brand.

The video shows Reynolds creating a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.”

“First, fill a tall glass with ice, the way children fill our lives with so much joy,” Reynolds said with a crack in his voice and a twitch in his eye.

Reynolds calls the drink “as refreshing as fatherhood.”

Check out the recipe and clip over at Ryan Reynolds’ Youtube page.

How are you celebrating Father’s Day this year? What is something that may have caused your dad to need a drink when you were a kid?