Ryan Reynolds Jokes Celebrities Will “Get Us Through” Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds used his snarky humor to hammer home the point that these times won’t last. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Reynolds started by saying, “We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19.” Reynolds then said, “I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this…right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.” Reynolds wrapped his message saying, “‘Stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.