Salt City Sounds 2018

X96, working in partnership with Park City Live, is excited to announce the return of the Salt City Sounds Concert Series at the Gallivan Center in June of 2018.

The concert series will reignite this summer for Wednesday night concerts all month long in June, beginning June 6th, 2018. Broadway Media, following 2 successful years of producing the series, has teamed up with Park City Live, an exclusive concert venue in Park City, Utah, with a reputation for producing A-List shows, to present this year’s Salt City Sounds Concert Series.

The Salt City Sounds Concert Series was first presented in 2016 at the Gallivan Center, with the vision of bringing people back to the city center to enjoy accessible entertainment. The series premiere featured artists; Warren G, E40, Broods, and Thompson Square, playing free concerts every Wednesday in June. Due to the resounding success and a warm public reception, Salt City Sounds returned in 2017 for its second year, featuring artists; Lil Jon, Saint Motel, Party Favor, and the Ying Yang Twins, and grew attendance by the thousands. In 2018, Broadway Media strives to continue the growth and momentum of Salt City Sounds, by partnering with Park City Live, a leader in world-class concert production and entertainment to present the series.

Park City Live, is a recognized leader in the live entertainment industry, renowned for producing concerts and events during the festivities surrounding the Sundance Film Festival, making it the epicenter of festival-related entertainment. Operating the largest venue of its kind on historic Park City Main Street, Park City Live offers exceptional audio-visual effects and optional exclusivity at every event.

The 2018 Salt City Sounds Concert lineup:

June 6th: Steve Aoki

June 20th: Alesso

June 27th: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The venue will feature a 21+ area for beer and alcohol purchase as well as vendors and food trucks. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 12th at 5 PM at Nightout.com and regular concert updates can be found at saltcitysounds.com or at parkcitylive.net.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, May 11th, at 10 am!