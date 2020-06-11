Life

Sam’s Club Offering Curbside Pickup Nationwide

After testing it out in several locations, Sam’s Club is rolling out curbside pickup nationwide. The service will allow customers to make orders online, schedule a pickup time, and have the items loaded into their vehicle. Curbside pickup will be free for Plus-level members. Non-plus level members will get the service for free for a limited time. All 597 Sam’s Club locations are expected to be curbside pickup ready by the end of June.

