Sam’s Club Offering Curbside Pickup Nationwide

After testing it out in several locations, Sam’s Club is rolling out curbside pickup nationwide. The service will allow customers to make orders online, schedule a pickup time, and have the items loaded into their vehicle. Curbside pickup will be free for Plus-level members. Non-plus level members will get the service for free for a limited time. All 597 Sam’s Club locations are expected to be curbside pickup ready by the end of June.

