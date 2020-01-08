Santa-Squirrel Wrecks House

A squirrel went nuts and wrecked an Atlanta family’s home while they were away for Christmas. The bushy-tailed rodent apparently channeled its inner Santa Claus – scaling down the chimney – but instead of leaving gifts, it left $15,000 in damage. First-time homeowners Kari and Dustin Drees got another lump of coal from their insurance company which doesn’t cover damage by “birds, vermin, rodents, and insects.” The Drees’ says Mercury Insurance is acting in bad faith; though, it will pay to put the couple and their 9-month old daughter up in a hotel while repairs are being done.

New homeowners Kari and Dustin Drees came home from spending the Christmas holidays away to find $15,000 in damage. https://t.co/UJt9F0cqq5 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 8, 2020