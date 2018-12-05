Satanic Temple Places Statue Among Holiday Displays In Illinois

Since the US Constitution says Congress can’t prevent the free exercise of religion, the Satanic Temple has won the right to add decorations to the Illinois state capitol’s annual holiday display. Sitting alongside a Nativity scene and a menorah will be a sculpture called “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift,” which depicts a woman’s forearm clutching an apple.

Illinois Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker cites the First Amendment, admitting that the Temple, as a religion, has the same rights as every American and “This recognizes that.”

A satanic statue next to a Christmas tree and nativity scene. Separating Church and State was a great idea. When do we draw the line in freedom? Why does hate, prejudice, and evil (hello, satan!) have rights or get a voice in this country? pic.twitter.com/KnLmD3p7yQ — Be Great (@cpntr1) December 5, 2018

Other groups have also been successful in winning their place in the Capitol Rotunda, including one person who was allowed to install the made famous by Seinfeld Festivus pole in 2008 to protest the commercialization of Christmas.