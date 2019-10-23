Scientists Trained Rats To Drive Tiny Cars

No longer will rats need to root through garbage to find food. They can just hop in the car and head to the supermarket or drive-thru. Scientists at the University of Richmond’s Lambert Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory trained their four-legged subjects to maneuver miniature vehicles, rewarding them with Froot Loops pieces.

The cars were outfitted with an electrical steering system that the rats needed to learn in order to propel themselves towards the food. According to lead researcher Dr. Kelly Lambert, the rats became less stressed as their skills improved.

