Even though “Scream” isn’t set to be released until January 2022, fans are pumped to see the first look photos and hopefully a trailer soon.

The first look photos show returning stars such as Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, but also introduce several news stars like Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

Of course, Ghostface, the villain is returning.

'Scream' First Look Photos Reveal New and Returning Cast Members https://t.co/TNGVDpwAD1 — Movieweb (@movieweb) October 11, 2021

This will be the fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise.

Are you excited to see the new “Scream” movie? Who is your favorite character from the franchise? Who is the scariest villain of all time?