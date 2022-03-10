Season 6 Of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Is Coming Soon

Shutterstock

Peaky Blinders’ new season has already premiered in the UK, but it will not be available for the US until June 10, 2022.

Netflix made this announcement via Twitter notifying fans that the final season will be available for streaming in the US in June, which is longer than normal.

Season 6 will bring by the entire Shelby crew, and the creator of the show plans on doing a feature film once the series is completed.

Which one of your favorite shows would you like to see turned into a feature film?

There's one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10 pic.twitter.com/lDZJkCqiTk — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2022