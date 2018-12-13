Sega and Amazon Team Up For ‘Sega Classics’

Why should retro Playstation games get all of the love? Sega wants in on the throwback attention. Amazon and Sega are teaming up to bring you Sega Classics. It’s a collection of games from the Sega Genesis console. We are talking Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Altered Beast to name a few. You won’t have to buy a new unit for this. If you have Amazon Fire TV, you can download the games and play them with your Fire remote. The app will cost you $15.

