Shaquille O’Neal Says He Never Voted Before This Year

Shaquille O’Neal just made a shocking confession – he’s never voted before this year.

On the latest episode of his podcast, O’Neal said he’d “never voted before” – which made him feel like a “hypocrite” pushing get-out-the-vote campaigns.

But Shaq is a non-voter no more, after mailing off his absentee ballot. While he didn’t say who he voted for, Shaq told his co-hosts (who were shocked to learn he’d never voted) “I voted for the first time and it feels good.”

Shaquille O'Neal Admits, 'I Just Voted For the First Time, Feels Good!' https://t.co/YoYjZz0MiN — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2020

Why does such a small percentage of the population vote every year? Do you vote in every election, or skip some years?