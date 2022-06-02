Slightly Stoopid

X96 will be giving away tickets to Dirty Heads on 6/29 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Between the dates of 6/6-6/10 2022 during regular broadcasting hours Monday through Friday, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected on or after 6/6 to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. Prize value $100 and provided by Rio Tinto. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules