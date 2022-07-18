Snowbasin Blues, Brews, & BBQ

Get to Snowbasin for summer fun!

Blues, Brews, and BBQ at Snowbasin on Sunday, July 24th! Featuring Andy Frasco, and the Let’s Ride Brass Band. BBQ at Earl’s Lodge, top-notch local brews, games, and mini golf!

Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets to the event!

More info and tickets at Snowbasin.com!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Brews, Blues, and BBQ at Snowbasin Resort. Between the dates of 7/18 and 7/22 2022 M-F during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $40 and provided by Snow Basin. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

