Some of the Most Popular Pet Names of the Year

Photo: Todd Nuke'em

Covid-19, Star Wars, and Britney Spears all have something in common: inspiration for pet names.

Rover.com released its annual list of popular pet names and revealed that Covid-19’esque names like Zoom and Fauci were present.

Celebrities like Britney Spears and the late Chadwick Boseman also had a hand in names gaining popularity.

The top names for dogs this year were Max and Bella.

Did you get a new pet in 2021? What did you name it?

Comments
