Some of the Most Popular Pet Names of the Year

Covid-19, Star Wars, and Britney Spears all have something in common: inspiration for pet names.
Rover.com released its annual list of popular pet names and revealed that Covid-19’esque names like Zoom and Fauci were present.
Celebrities like Britney Spears and the late Chadwick Boseman also had a hand in names gaining popularity.
From Fauci to Chadwick, these are some of the most popular pet names this year https://t.co/QkOP1Gjh04
— Mercury News (@mercnews) December 1, 2021
The top names for dogs this year were Max and Bella.
Did you get a new pet in 2021? What did you name it?
