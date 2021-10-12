The son of Superman is bisexual.

DC Comics says Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend in the November 9th issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”

Tom Taylor, the writer of the series explained, “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity. The new Superman had to have new fights, real-world problems, that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world. Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Superman set to have romantic relationship with male friend https://t.co/LFViiGhSlX pic.twitter.com/IubSWu1IgJ — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2021

DC Comics also recently revealed that Batman’s sidekick Robin will also come out as bisexual in the new Batman comic.

