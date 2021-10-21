‘Sopranos’ Spin-Off Series In The Works

It sounds like HBO might be following up The Many Saints of Newark with a new Sopranos spin-off.

The network is reportedly in talks with Sopranos creator David Chase about a new “Sopranos-related” series on HBO Max.

It’s not clear if the series would be a prequel like Many Saints of Newark, or take place after the events of the original series.

Newark, meanwhile, has failed to impress at the box office, grossing just $11 million so far.

