Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is Hitting Shelves Next Month

If you’re a sour patch kids fan, then congratulations you’re getting your very own cereal. Post Cereal and the sour candy have teamed up for Sour Patch Kids Cereal. The new cereal will hit Walmart shelves started on December 26th and you can grab you’ve own box for only $4.

Sour Patch Kids Cereal is confirmed for a Dec. 26 release at Walmart, and everywhere next summer. Crave those crazy…kids? pic.twitter.com/aYnA0Tgqr5 — Cerealously 🥣 (@cerealouslynet) November 14, 2018