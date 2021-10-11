Southwest Cancellations Continue Into Monday, Over 2,000 Flights Bumped

A wave of canceled Southwest Airlines flights continued into Monday, affecting more than 2,000 flights and disrupting hundreds of thousands of travelers.

The airline canceled roughly 30% of its flights on Sunday and another 10% – about 337 flights – on Monday.

The cancellations left travelers dealing with long lines and lengthy waits trying to reschedule.

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions. https://t.co/kK0hQzIGXW — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2021

Southwest says it plans to schedule fewer flights in the fall to help cut down on disruptions.

Were you affected by this weekend’s flight delays? Have you been on a plane since the pandemic began?