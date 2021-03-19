Spain To Launch Trial Of 4-Day Workweek

Spain is set to become the first country in the world to test a 4-day workweek.

Details of the pilot program are still being ironed out, but it’s expected to start in the fall.

The experiment would be a 32-hour workweek, which would allow workers to spend less time at the office without any change in pay.

Spain to Become the First Country in the World to Test a 4-day Workweek https://t.co/VyveVKem1m — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) March 19, 2021

A top government official told The Guardian, “Spain is one of the countries where workers put in more hours than the European average. But, we’re not among the most productive countries. I maintain that working more hours does not mean working better.”

Do you agree with that? What do you think about a permanent 4-day workweek?