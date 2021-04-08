Life

Spider-Man 4 Rumored To Reunite Sam Raimi & Tobey Maguire at Sony

Posted on

The rumor mill is churning over at Spider-Man headquarters.

Rumor is, Sony wants Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire to return for Spider-Man 4.

Sam was the director and Tobey was Spider-Man when the two launched the franchise in 2002.

No word on if Tobey is actually returning.

Sam is currently working on Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness set for a 2022 release.

Do you think it is possible the two will link back up for Spider-Man 4?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top