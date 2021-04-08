Spider-Man 4 Rumored To Reunite Sam Raimi & Tobey Maguire at Sony

The rumor mill is churning over at Spider-Man headquarters.

Rumor is, Sony wants Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire to return for Spider-Man 4.

Sam was the director and Tobey was Spider-Man when the two launched the franchise in 2002.

If Spider-Man 4 actually gets made by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire, I will rent out an entire theatre for myself. That’s how excited I would be pic.twitter.com/WFPvqarScZ — Steve (@SteveFc10) April 7, 2021

No word on if Tobey is actually returning.

Sam is currently working on Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness set for a 2022 release.

Do you think it is possible the two will link back up for Spider-Man 4?