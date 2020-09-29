Spoiler Alert: Did You See Stewie Finally Utter His First Word?

The cat’s out of the bag.

In Sunday night’s new Family Guy episode, mom Lois heard Stewie’s “first” word (and it was a doozy).

He screamed out “f**k” in the middle of church.

Family Guy bosses finally solve plot hole about Stewie's first word after he drops F-bomb in church

Stewie has only ever interacted with dog Brian before now; his rants at his mom and dad are only heard as baby babbles to their innocent ears.

So, what caused Stewie to say this epic word? They weren’t serving the right kind of cookies at coffee hour, duh.

Family Guy has been running since 1999.

What was the first “naughty” word your son or daughter said?