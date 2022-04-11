SPONGE TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 will be giving away tickets to SPONGE and 9021-YO at Leatherheads Sport’s Bar April 22nd 2022. Between the dates of 4/11-4/21 2022 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to text to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $36 and provided by Leatherheads Sports Bar. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.