Squatters & X96 Present: Lights! Camera! Brunch!

Posted on

“LIGHTS. CAMERA. BRUNCH”!

SUNDAY JANUARY 25TH 10AM-1PM

SQUATTERS PUB BREWERY

147 WEST BROADWAY

JOIN US FOR RADIO FROM HELL’S ANNUAL, FILM-THEMED NSFW PODCAST.

TICKETS ARE $40 AND INCLUDE ADMISSION, BRUNCH, SEATING AND A CO-BRANDED PINT GLASS!

SPACE IS LIMITED. TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT, 

