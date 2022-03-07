St. Patrick’s Day Food And Drink Freebies and Deals

Shutterstock

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner on Thursday, March 17th, and these restaurants are getting festive with some fun food and drink freebies to celebrate the day.

Applebee’s is offering $5 drinks called “Tipsy Leprechaun’s” and “Pot O’ Gold”

Arby’s is offering 15% cashback when you use the app “Ibotta.” They also have a special Mint Chocolate shake available through March.

Chili’s Margarita of the month is the “The Lucky Jameson” made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, available through March for just $5.

Del Taco is loading on the green Guacamole for free on St. Patty’s Day.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has a special one-day-only “Shamrock Shmear” available only on March 17th.

Noodles & Co. is offering BOGO, and Sonic Corn Dogs will be half price.

How do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? What is your favorite place to go out to eat?