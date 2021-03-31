Stallone Also Interested In ‘Rambo’ Prequel

Sylvester Stallone is working on a Rocky prequel – and he might not stop there.

According to reports, Stallone is also interested in making “a young Rambo movie” exploring the origins of the First Blood hero.

Stallone said last year that such a project would likely have to be for a streaming platform – especially with 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood flopping at the box office.

Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Wants To Do A Young Rambo Movie – https://t.co/QgKGjkFeIe #Rambo pic.twitter.com/IyslF6oEgL — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) March 31, 2021

Which interests you more – a Rocky prequel or a Rambo prequel? What actors could play a young John Rambo?