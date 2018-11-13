Stan Lee Filmed ‘Avengers 4’ Cameo Before His Death

He always seemed to make an appearance in the movies depicting the comic book heroes that he made famous. And despite his death on Monday, we will see Stan Lee one more time.

It turns out that Stan Lee had already filmed his cameo for Avengers 4 before his passing today. Lee filmed the cameos at the same time he filmed his roles in Infinity War along with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

